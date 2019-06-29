BREAKING: Manchester United confirm second summer signing

Manchester United have taken a different approach to their transfer business this summer. Instead of going for the big names, the Red Devils are aiming to bring in young talent. Having already signed Welsh winger Daniel James, they have now announced their second capture of the summer.

Manchester United have confirmed the signing of Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Crystal Palace. The right-back joins the Red Devils on a five-year deal, with an option to extend for one further year, for a reported fee of £55 Million.

Wan-Bissaka sat down with the club website for his first interview as a Red Devil, in which he states his honour to call himself a Manchester United player.

“It’s an unbelievable feeling and an honour to call myself a Manchester United player and something I know that only a small number of players have the privilege to say.

“I can’t wait to get going and integrated into the squad. I will have a short break now after the European Championships but I’m looking forward to starting training with the manager and my new team-mates on the pre-season tour,” the 21-year-old said.

Meanwhile, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer also shared his views on his latest recruit:

“Aaron is one of the best upcoming defenders in the Premier League. He has the right work ethic, talent and mentality to play for Manchester United and he fits exactly the type of player that we are looking to bring into the squad to help us improve and push on further,” he said.

Wan-Bissaka enjoyed his breakthrough season with Crystal Palace in 2018/19, having made his first-team debut midway through the season before. The twenty-one-year old defender earned rave reviews for his first full season with the club. He ranked third in the Premier League for tackles and was subsequently named Crystal Palace’s player of the year for the 2018/19 season.

A solid showing over the course of the last year and a half saw the youngster earn his first call-up to the England U-21 side in September 2018. He was also a member of the team chosen by Aidy Boothroyd to take to the U-21 European Championships in June 2019. However, the right-back only started two games as England were knocked out in the group stage.

Wan-Bissaka will now link up with his new teammates ahead of their pre-season tour of Australia, China, Singapore, and Wales. The English youngster will face competition from Diogo Dalot for the same position. Matteo Darmian, who also plays the same position, is expected to depart Old Trafford this summer.