Real Madrid star slams club, Zinedine Zidane over uncertainty surrounding his future

Real Madrid star James Rodriguez gave a scathing assessment of the transfer muddle he finds himself in the middle of as takes part in the Copa America with Colombia.

Rodriguez is in the middle of a successful Copa America tournament with Colombia that has seen them progress to the quarterfinals after three victories out of three in the group stages.

However, while his international career carries on smoothly, his club future is still up in the air.

Having not been signed by Bayern Munich after a two year deal, Rodriguez is also facing the axe at parent club Real Madrid despite initial reports that the player himself was keen on staying and proving his worth to Zinedine Zidane.

Speaking to the media after Colombia’s 1-0 win over Paraguay, James took a shot at the powers that be at the club, including a sly dig at Zidane who has reportedly expressed to Florentino Perez that he doesn’t want the player around next season.

“Right now I am thinking about the Copa America and I don’t know where I’ll be going [next season],” he said.

“The decision depends on the club.

“I think there are some people inside the club who decide a lot and I can’t do anything.

In further confirmation that the player doesn’t see eye to eye with the manager of Real Madrid, Rodriguez also confirmed that he hadn’t spoken to Zinedine Zidane yet about his future.

He is touted strongly with a move to link up with former manager Carlo Ancelotti at Napoli next season.

(Quotes R/T Marca)