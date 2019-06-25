Reports: PSG star Neymar reaches ‘verbal agreement’ for five year deal with next club; to take massive pay cut

Neymar has reportedly reached a verbal agreement with Barcelona to sign a five year deal, with a massive pay cut, as his PSG exit inches closer.

Sport reports that Neymar has agreed to all the terms put forth by Barcelona – including withdrawing the legal case against the club over his initial departure – and will sign on in a five year deal.

The deal will also see him take a massive paycut as he will be paid in the region of €24 million instead of the mammoth €36.8 million that he currently receives at PSG.

The report states that it is more important for the Brazilian to be involved in a winning project like Barcelona at the moment as he tries to rediscover the joy in playing football.

‘Is he really leaving?’ – Marquinhos on Neymar’s departure from PSG

Neymar has been embroiled in a number of off-field controversies in a 2018/19 season that saw Kylian Mbappe overtake him as the star of the team on the field at PSG.

As such, the Brazilian player seeks to engineer a move away from the club and return to play alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez – with whom he still maintains a good relationship.

It is reported that the Barcelona duo would also like to link up with the Brazilian star yet again.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 3/5; As the days progress, a potential move for Neymar back to Barcelona draws closer. Not surprised that he’d be willing to take a pay cut to force the move through.