Reports: Spanish team shoot down reports that Manchester United have already signed wonderkid

Spanish team Real Zaragoza has denied reports that Manchester United has already purchased 16-year-old Mateo Mejia.

Football journalist Simon Peach tweeted out that Real Zaragoa denies Manchester United having purchased Mateo Mejia, but did acknowledge that the club is interested in the player.

#MUFC are interested in Real Zaragoza youngster Mateo Mejía – but the Spanish club insist that no deal has been struck, saying in a statement on Monday that they have “not reached any agreement for the transfer of this player to Manchester United” — Simon Peach (@SimonPeach) June 24, 2019

It was earlier reported that Manchester United has sealed a £600,000 bid for the player, with confirmation to come in the days ahead. It is expected that, should he sign, Mejia will slot into the U-18 or U-23 youth sides initially.

However, with the club returning to an emphasis on youth players under manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, he could be presented with first team opportunities the likes of which Mason Greenwood, Tahith Chong and Angel Gomes are expected to receive in the upcoming season.

Manchester United have so far completed the signing of 21-year old Daniel James from Swansea and are on the cusp of tying up a deal for another youngster, Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

IN or OUT? – Manchester United face critical summer transfer window

Reports also suggested that Solskjaer is keen on securing the services of Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes and has asked Ed Woodward to seal the deal at the earliest.

A whole host of other potential signings linked to the club include Harry Maguire, Matthijs de Ligt, James Maddison, Nicolas Pepe, Kalidou Koulibaly, Adrien Rabiot and Moussa Dembele to name a few.