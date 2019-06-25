Reports: Cristiano Ronaldo influenced three star players to not sign for Real Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo has apparently involved himself in negotiations for Paul Pogba, Matthijs de Ligt and Joao Felix to ensure that they don’t strengthen direct Champions League rivals Real Madrid.

Diario Gol reports that Cristiano Ronaldo is trying to ensure that Real Madrid do not strengthen significantly in the transfer window after his participation in the Paul Pogba and Matthijs de Ligt negotiations have seen them tilt towards Juventus over Real Madrid.

Madrid are especially interested in Paul Pogba, who coach Zinedine Zidane has informed Florentino Perez is his priority signing in the summer.

However, Ronaldo’s involvement in negotiations has seen Pogba move closer to a return to Juventus than to a ‘dream’ move to Real Madrid – per his own words.

Similarly, it was reported that Matthijs de Ligt was of transfer interest to Real Madrid as a potential long-term Sergio Ramos replacement, only for the Portugese superstar to tell him to join Juventus after the UEFA Nations League finals.

Duly, it was reported that de Ligt is close to sealing a move to the Old Lady.

Another player who has been reportedly influenced by Ronaldo is Joao Felix. The Juventus star apparently ensured that his young Portuguese teammate chooses Atletico Madrid over Real Madrid despite Los Blancos offering a greater transfer fee for the player.