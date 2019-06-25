Reports: Lionel Messi wants player most similar to him to join Barcelona as Neymar alternative

Lionel Messi is keen on reuniting with Neymar but feels that Mohamed Salah is the player most similar to him in world football today and that they could link up great at Barcelona.

Diario Gol reports that Mohamed Salah is the top of the line option for Lionel Messi and Barcelona should the Neymar transfer from PSG not pan out.

The report states that PSG is likely to ask for €300 million for the Brazilian superstar, despite it being abundantly clear that his future does not like at the Paris club.

Coutinho dismisses Barcelona exit fears and welcomes Griezmann and Neymar speculation

Barcelona, with the impending Antoine Griezmann transfer that will be worth up to €120 million, reportedly cannot foot the bill to bring Neymar back to Nou Camp on top of that.

As a result, the club is keen on alternatives and views Mohamed Salah as one of its prime options.

According to the report, Messi feels that he could form a lethal partnership with the player who has finished as the top scorer in the Premier League for two consecutive seasons.

However, as it stands, Mohamed Salah is likely to continue at Liverpool in 2019/20 after he resolved his differences with manager Jurgen Klopp. It was initially reported that the Egyptian attacker may be on his way out of the club after falling out with Klopp.

Real Madrid are also said to be interested in his services.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 2/5; While Mohamed Salah is a fantastic player, it is hard to see him leave Liverpool on the back of a fantastic Champions League victory.