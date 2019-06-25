Top Manchester United target reveals transfer status on social media: “It’s tight at the moment”

Aaron Wan-Bissaka was on musician Dave’s live chat on Instagram and revealed the status of his transfer move to Manchester United.

Wan-Bissaka is one of the top targets of Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as he seeks out a long term replacement for outgoing club captain and right back Antonio Valencia.

The 21-year-old Crystal Palace player has enjoyed a breakout 2018/19 season that has seen him rank amongst the best full backs in the league in terms of statistics – no player has been dribbled past fewer times in the Premier League.

However, Manchester United’s interest in him still hasn’t materialized into a concrete move as the club is locked in negotiations with Crystal Palace. Palace demand £50 million for the player but Ed Woodward is reluctant to part with that kind of money.

Moreoever, another sticking point in negotiations is deemed to be Palace’s demand that the sell-on clause in Wilfred Zaha’s contract – that will see Manchester United net a cool 20% should he be sold – be removed.

Amidst this, an old photograph emerged of Wan-Bissaka wearing the Manchester United jersey when he was a kid. It has also been reported that the player is keen on the move.

The screenshot posted on Twitter of Dave’s live chat on Instagram sees fans proclaim that Wan-Bissaka to Manchester United is on the cusp of happening only for the player to temper their expectations with the comment ‘It’s tight atm [at the moment] lol.’

However, it has been reported that the deal is likely to be trashed out soon and that Wan-Bissaka may have his medical at Manchester United later this week.