Reports: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer urges Ed Woodward to speed up deal for 32-goal midfielder

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has urged Ed Woodward to quickly tie up the deal for Sporting Lisbon’s goal scoring midfielder Bruno Fernandes.

Fernandes, 24, enjoyed a sensational 2018/19 season, scoring 32 goals and assisting 18 more and has been of transfer interest to Manchester United and Tottenham.

However, while Tottenham wait to see how the future of Christian Eriksen plays out before they make a move, Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants Ed Woodward to sign the Portuguese midfielder.

Telegraph reports that the Norwegian is keen to get as many signings through the door as possible at the earliest and views Fernandes as an important target – especially on the face of Paul Pogba’s exit.

So far, Manchester United have only managed to get the Daniel James deal over the line while negotiations for the Aaron Wan-Bissaka deal go back and forth between the club and Crystal Palace.

Solskjaer is looking for up to five incoming transfer in before the 2019/20 season kicks off, with a number potentially rising should Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku also secure exits from the club.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 4/5; Very likely that Solskjaer wants this move over the line as Manchester United are light in the centre midfield position – regardless of Paul Pogba’s future at the club.