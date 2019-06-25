Reports: Juventus line up Premier League defender as Joao Cancelo replacement

Juventus are keen to improve their fortunes under new management, and could make a swoop during the transfer window to form a formidable team for next season.

Maurizio Sarri has taken the reins from Massimiliano Allegri at the club, and is already weighing up some decent options for the Bianconeri in the transfer market.

The Mirror is now reporting that Juve could sign Kieran Trippier in the summer, but face a tough challenge from Napoli in order to get him in.

Trippier has been a mainstay at Tottenham Hotspur, but the club is willing to sell him because of replacements at right-back in the form of Serge Aurier and Kyle Walker-Peters.

Juventus look all set to lose Joao Cancelo to Manchester City in this window, and want an able right-back to support the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala in their attacking line.

Trippier could be sold for an amount close to £25 million, but the battle is on between both Napoli and Juve, after Spurs agreed to sell the England International.

It remains to be seen whether the Old Lady will triumph in their attempt to sign Trippier, but he could something extra to their squad with his pace and defensive ability.