Reports: PSG agree deal to sign former Real Madrid star

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have reportedly agreed a deal to sign a former Real Madrid player in the summer transfer window amid concerns of losing their own top stars.

AS are reporting that the Parisians will sign Pablo Sarabia from Sevilla in this transfer window, with the deal expected to be in the region of €20m.

Sarabia has been one of the most consistent performers for Sevilla in the past few seasons, and will bring some much needed flair to the PSG midfield.

The Ligue 1 giants are all set to lose Adrien Rabiot from their squad, and could find an able replacement in Sarabia, who was also linked with a move to Chelsea before they were given a transfer ban.

Sarabia was a Real Madrid player too, but excelled only at Getafe and then subsequently at Sevilla, earning plaudits for his remarkable consistency.

He will be keen to show more of that good form at PSG, who are trying their best to keep some of their biggest stars in the likes of Neymar Jr and Kylian Mbappe away from the clutches of Barcelona and Real Madrid.

The 27-year-old scored 22 goals and provided 16 assists in a sensational campaign last time out for Sevilla.