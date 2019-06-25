Reports: Neymar agrees personal terms with La Liga giants

Neymar has reportedly taken the decision to move on from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) this summer, and has already chosen the destination he is moving to.

Sport are reporting that the Brazilian wants to head back to Spain, and has chosen former side Barcelona as his club, thus ending a short stint with PSG.

The report states that the club has agreed personal terms with their former star, and only the transfer fees needs to be confirmed by PSG and Barca.

The terms include an important clause wherein the salary of Neymar will be lowered, meaning he is willing to take a pay cut if it means he returns to the side he won the UEFA Champions League (UCL) with.

The lawsuit that Neymar filed against Barcelona will also have to be withdrawn, the report claims, in order to make any such move stick.

It is likely that these two conditions will be met by Neymar and PSG, which means the return deal should be agreed in the coming few days, pushing ahead one of the biggest transfers of this summer window.

Neymar will be reunited with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez if the deal pulls through, and ‘MSN’ will be well and truly back in business.