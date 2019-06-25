Reports: Manchester United offered Neymar in swap deal for unsettled superstar

Manchester United have been offered an incredible opportunity to sign Neymar Jr from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in exchange for one of their own top stars.

This is being reported by The Independent, who claim that the shock transfer may have been presented to the Red Devils, but the offer has not been taken up.

Pogba’s former coaches support Real Madrid move

It is no secret that the Brazilian wishes to leave PSG this summer, and the Parisians wished to cash in on a deal, hence offering him up to United in exchange for their unsettled superstar Paul Pogba.

‘Is he really leaving?’ – Marquinhos on Neymar’s departure from PSG

However, the report claims that executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has rejected the offer because of two reasons.

Firstly, he believes that the salaries involved will be too much, with Neymar currently earning £900,000 a week, double of what Alexis Sanchez is currently paid.

Secondly, the report says that Woodward still wants to keep hold of Paul Pogba, even though the majority of fans will admit that the Frenchman might well be handed over to another team.

United have invested a lot in talents such as Pogba and Anthony Martial, and wish to keep them despite continued interest from some top European clubs.

It is highly unlikely that this particular mega deal could actually pull through.