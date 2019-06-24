Reports: Monstrous swap deal involving Paul Pogba rejected by Ed Woodward

Manchester United are currently in the rebuilding phase, where several stars are expected to leave the club. Meanwhile, new players are rumoured to join Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad ahead of next season. One such player was offered in exchange for Paul Pogba – an offer which Ed Woodward rejected!

According to reports by the Independent, Paris Saint Germain approached Manchester United with the idea of swapping Neymar with Paul Pogba. However, the offer was immediately rejected by Ed Woodward due to two reasons.

The first reason is that Neymar’s wage is reportedly paid almost £900,000 per week which is almost double of what the Red Devils pay Alexis Sanchez. The second reason being reported is that Woodward still wants to keep Paul Pogba in Manchester.

Meanwhile, both players are rumoured to be aching for a move away from their current clubs. While Neymar is linked with a stunning return to former club Barcelona, Paul Pogba is being rumoured with a move to both Real Madrid and Juventus.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 1/5; If the offer was rejected by Manchester United then this move has little chance of taking place. PSG, as a result, find themselves in a peculiar position where they are having to get rid of a player they once bought for a world record fee.