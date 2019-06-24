Reports: Manchester United set to complete signing of Spanish wonderkid

Manchester United have so far announced only one signing in the ongoing summer transfer window in Daniel James from Swansea City.

Reports have now emerged that they are set to complete another deal, that of Spanish winger Mateo Meija from Real Zaragoza. The 16-year-old is expected to cost the club £600,000 and the confirmation could be made in the coming days, Sun (via Metro) reports.

Meija will be joining the age group sides but will hope to get promoted to the senior side in the near future. The report adds that United fought off interest from other Premier League sides for the signing of the Spanish wonderkid.

As far as the senior side is concerned, Manchester United are hopeful of completing a deal for Crystal Palace right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka before going on the pre-season tour to Asia and Australia.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would want to complete some other deals soon enough so the team is ready for their opening Premier League fixture against Chelsea on 11th August.