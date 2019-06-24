Reports: Manchester United transfer target set for medical ahead of move

Manchester United are moving cautiously in the transfer market. The Red Devils are targetting young players who can fit into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s system. Having already signed Daniel James, the Old Trafford outfit is now close to sealing their second signing.

According to Goal, Manchester United are close to securing the signing of Aaron Wan-Bissaka. The Crystal Palace defender is reportedly due to arrive at the Carrington Training Complex, where he will undergo a medical before signing for the club.

Meanwhile, Manchester United will reportedly be paying £55 Million for the right-back, who is set to provide competition to Diogo Dalot for a first-team spot. Wan-Bissaka will also become United’s second signing of the summer, following the arrival of Swansea City starlet Daniel James.

Few players are expected to make way for the new signings at Old Trafford. Romelu Lukaku and Matteo Darmian are edging towards the exit, while Paul Pogba has been linked with a big money move to Real Madrid and Juventus.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 4/5; The reports linking Wan-Bissaka to Manchester United have grown exponentially in the past few days. As a result, it is becoming increasingly likely that the Red Devils will end up securing his signature in the coming days.