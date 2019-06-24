Reports: Serie A side 20 Million short of buying Manchester United star

Manchester United are getting ready for a squad overhaul this summer. Ander Herrera and Antonio Valencia have already left, while several other stars are expected to depart. One star may soon be on his way to Italy with one side close to matching his value.

According to Daily Mail, Inter Milan are falling £20 Million short of Romelu Lukaku’s price tag. Manchester United are ready to let go off their star Belgian for £75 Million, with the player himself keen on a move.

Meanwhile, Lukaku has reportedly agreed on personal terms with the Italian giants already. The Manchester United star will be earning £180,000 per week if he indeed ends up moving to San Siro.

Inter Milan recently appointed Antonio Conte as their new manager. The Italian football manager had tried to sign Lukaku during his time at Chelsea but the forward chose Manchester United instead.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 3/5; More than the transfer fee, this deal depends on whether Inter Milan are able to offload Mauro Icardi. The Nerazzurri already have Lautaro Martinez on their books and are close to completing a deal for Edin Dzeko. Meanwhile, Manchester United will have no issues parting ways with Lukaku with Rashford set to be the number one choice upfront.