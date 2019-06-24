Reports: Maurizio Sarri keen on bringing World Cup winner to Juventus

Maurizio Sarri appears to be stamping his authority at Juventus, and his first big move in the transfer window might well be a surprising one.

Calcio Mercato are reporting that Juventus could bring in Pepe Reina as a backup goalkeeper to Wojciech Szczesny because Maurizo Sarri wants him at the club.

Sarri worked with Reina at Napoli, and the two share a mutual respect for each other, and the bags of experience that the Spaniard brings could be useful at the Bianconeri.

The veteran custodian began his career at Barcelona, and swiftly went up the ranks and reached the senior team, making his debut in 2000.

Reina spent a number of years at Liverpool after that, before playing at the likes of Napoli, Bayern Munich and AC Milan most recently.

The World Cup winner may not be at the peak of his career now, but could nonetheless be vital in helping Juventus challenge for the UEFA Champions League (UCL) next season.

The idea is to replace current second choice keeper Mattia Perin, who looks all set to leave Turin in the summer transfer window.

Reina may have played against Cristiano Ronaldo several times in the Premier League more than a decade ago, but he looks set to become his teammate pretty soon.