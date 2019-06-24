Reports: Arsenal star unhappy at club, trying to force move to Italy

Reports suggest that Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira is reportedly unhappy at the club and that he does not want to play in the Premier League anymore. The Uruguayan is also reportedly trying to a force a move to Serie A giants AC Milan who are believed to be interested in him.

It is Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla who reported via his official website, that Pablo Bentancur the agent of Torreira, is trying to find the player a place in AC Milan. According to the journalist, Milan are also interested in the 23-year-old and have contacted Arsenal several times so far, for the player.

The Rossoneri have also reportedly considered Dani Ceballos as another midfield option for next season but the Spaniard’s current employers Real Madrid are unlikely to sell him this summer. They are hence keen to sign Torreira and the Arsenal’s star being unsettled right now provides the Italian club with a big boost to go all in for him this summer, according to Alfredo Pedulla.

Torreira played in 34 Premier League matches, 12 Europa League games, three EFL Cup matches and one FA Cup match for Arsenal last season. He finished his 2018-19 campaign with a total of two goals and five assists. Ahead of the last season, the 23-year-old also had a brilliant FIFA World Cup, where he starred for the Uruguay team that reached the quarter-finals of the tournament.