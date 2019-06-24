Reports: World Cup finalist to reject move to China in favour of Arsenal

Arsenal may be closing in on their first big signing of the transfer window, as one of their targets has rejected a move to China and is eyeing a transfer to the Gunners instead.

PassioneInter are reporting that Ivan Perisic could be on the move this summer, and has Arsenal in his sights, despite strong interest from Chinese Super League (CSL) clubs.

In fact, the Croatian’s agent is in Milan to discuss a possible transfer, and work on a deal could be stepping up quite quickly.

Perisic was an integral part of the Croatia side that reached the FIFA World Cup final in Russia last year, only to lose to France at the final hurdle. He has performed admirably for Inter too, but the arrival of Antonio Conte could change things.

The winger was poised for a move to Manchester United last season, but that fell through, and interest from the Red Devils appears to have dwindled as things stand.

Instead, Arsenal are keen on the Croat, with Lucas Torreira the subject of a transfer story, and the future of free-scoring Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang still up in the air.

Whether the move pulls through or not remains to be seen, but the seeds appear to have been sown, that is for sure.