Reports: Manchester United star agreed major pay cut to stay at the club

According to reports, Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata apparently agreed to slash his wages by 25% (£45,000 per week) so that he would receive a contract extension at Old Trafford.

Mata, whose previous ages were around £180,000 per week, recently signed a new contract that extended his time at the club by another two years but for a reduced payment of £135,000 per week.

The former Chelsea star’s time at United was coming to an end this June, but the club was sure to extend his time by another year by triggering a clause that was added to his contract when he signed from the Blues in 2011. But if his time was extended that way, it would have meant that the Spaniard would be without a club next June and hence, according to the Sun, he opted to extend his time via a new contract altogether, even if it meant a pay-cut.

The 31-year-old is very happy at Old Trafford and also revealed that he hopes to be a part of manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s plans next season. Solskjaer, meanwhile, is keen on a total squad overhaul this summer, after a series of disappointing results for Manchester United across competitions in the 2018-19 season.

The Red Devils finished at a lowly sixth spot on the Premier League table, also losing out on Champions League qualification as a result.

They also got knocked out of the FA Cup and the Champions League last season, in the quarter-final rounds in both competitions.