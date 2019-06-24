Reports: Manchester United to trigger 12-month release clause on superstar’s contract amid Real Madrid interest

Manchester United are facing a serious challenge in keeping their major names at the club next season, and have decided to trigger a 12-month release clause as negotiations continue for a fresh deal for one superstar.

The Sun are reporting that United have decided to activate the release clause in Marcus Rashford’s contract, to stop him from leaving the club for other big teams.

Talks are ongoing over a new deal for the forward, but the Red Devils are worried about renewed interest from the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona, and want to tie him down quickly.

IN or OUT? – Manchester United face critical summer transfer window

While Rashford does have an inclination to stay at Old Trafford, he is demanding a reported salary of £350,000-a-week, which could be the main reason for the delay in signing a new deal.

“We will trigger the option in his deal some time during this summer window,” a source revealed, per the report.

“He is not being sold to anyone under any circumstances though despite talks going on for a fair while now.

“We know there’s lots of interest in him, that’s obvious. They’ll also be sizeable offers for him as well.

“We’re confident he wants to sign but we have to be firm and we expect this all to be sorted in the next few weeks.

“Ole [Gunnar Solskjaer] wants him fully focused on his football and wants the speculation to end around him as soon as possible.

“We know the extra year gives us some breathing space to sort this out and a bit of an insurance policy,” the source added.

United are also having trouble keeping Paul Pogba at the club, who is heavily linked with Juventus and Real Madrid.