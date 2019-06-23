Real Madrid star drops major hint that Kylian Mbappe might join them in the summer

As we go deeper into the summer transfer window, rumours of Kylian Mbappe joining Real Madrid seem to be gaining pace by the day.

Now Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior has given hints that the World Cup-winning youngster could well be on his way to the club. The 18-year-old revealed that he exchanges messages with Mbappe on Instagram and looks up to him.

Reports have emerged that manager Zinedine Zidane is a big fan of the Paris Saint-Germain superstar and wants him in the Real Madrid side. Los Blancos faithful chanted Mbappe’s name before Eden Hazard’s unveiling at the Santiago Bernabeu, which only confirmed the notion that they want him in Madrid’s whites.

“Of course I know that all Real Madrid fans are dreaming of Mbappé. But it’s not just Madrid fans but fans of every team. Everybody wants to see him here [in LaLiga] soon and I think he will come. There’s no doubt we’d win a lot of trophies together.

“We don’t really know each other but we chat on Instagram, we send each other messages. I really look up to him, he’s already won a lot of titles and if he really is going to come [to Madrid] that would be great,” Vinicius said while in conversation with French media outlet Telefoot.