Reports: Former Barcelona superstar offered to them after he confirms exit from current club

Former Barcelona superstar Dani Alves has confirmed his departure from Paris Saint-Germain and reports have emerged that the right-back has been offered to the La Liga giants.

According to Spanish publication RAC1, Alves has been offered to Barcelona, where he spent eight years and winning a plethora of trophies. The report adds that Barcelona are yet to take a decision on re-signing the Brazilian.

Dani Alves hace unos días que se ha OFRECIDO al Barça para esta próxima temporada. Hoy el brasileño confirma su NO continuidad en el PSG. El Barça estudia la situación, no se descarta ningún escenario #mercato pic.twitter.com/ZYHlwk7M9t — Gerard Romero (@gerardromero) June 23, 2019

Alves confirmed his exit from PSG through an Instagram post with a message which read, “Today I close another cycle in my life, a cycle of victory, learning and experiences.

“I would like to thank the PSG family for the opportunity to together build a page in the history of this club. I would like to thank all the staff for their affection, respect and complicity from day one… you make this club a little more special.

“It was two years of resilience and continuous reinventing to fulfil my mission, but in life everything has a beginning, a middle and an end and now the time has come to put that final point here.

“I apologise if at any point I was not up to the pitch, I apologise if at some point I made a mistake, just tried to give my best. Thanks to all the companions for the moments lived, the laughter together, the boredom that your lazy spirits have put me through.

“If you ever remember me, be like the GOOD CRAZY of each day, with a beautiful smile on your face, with a pure energy of soul, as a professional worker and committed to the goals … as someone who just wanted to [be] better each day and you tried to make them understand the true meaning of the word team.

“A big hug to all and hope you do not miss my crazy things. With great affection GoodCrazy!!”