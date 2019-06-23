Reports: Neymar sent ‘relax, I am coming’ message to La Liga giants’ dressing room

Neymar Jr looks all set for a move from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) this summer, and is clearly pushing harder and harder to move back to Spain, per reports.

Sport is reporting that Neymar is close to heading back to former side Barcelona, and has already sent a message to his former teammates that he is coming back home.

“Relax, I am coming”, the Brazilian said, per the report.

This would tie into the rumours of the forward turning on PSG, who signed him for a record-breaking £199.5million from the Catalan giants a few years ago.

Neymar himself admitted that he wants to go ‘home’ now, and has had enough of PSG.

“I do not want to play more in PSG. I want to go back to my home, where I should never have left,” he allegedly said to PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

It remains to be seen how much Barca will pay for a player who is clearly being pursued by their bitter rivals Real Madrid too, but it is expected that the Blaugrana will include either Philippe Coutinho or Ousmane Dembele as a part of the deal.

Either way, Neymar’s good relations with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez could ensure this move pulls through this summer.