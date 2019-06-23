Reports: Manchester United backed to sign World Cup winner to get the best out of Paul Pogba

Manchester United have signed Daniel James from Swansea in this transfer window, but need a few more top players to make a push forward next season.

The Express is reporting that the club have been backed to sign N’golo Kante and even Declan Rice, in order to make Paul Pogba stay and get the best out of the Frenchman.

“It can be a good time to have a new challenge somewhere else” – Pogba wants United exit

According to Stan Collymore, Pogba isn’t going to be sold by Ed Woodward, and they need him to have the right players around in order to function effectively.

“Ed Woodward clearly doesn’t want to allow Pogba – the jewel in his crown – to leave United this summer and we will have to wait and see if Real Madrid or Juventus can match the minimum £150million United would want,” Collymore wrote in his Mirror column.

“So, if he does end up staying, United ought to be trying to sign two players to set him free.

“It would be hard to get Kante out of Chelsea or Declan Rice out of West Ham, but that doesn’t mean United shouldn’t try for both.”

Kante won the FIFA World Cup with France last year, and is a teammate of Pogba’s at International level, so perhaps this could be the perfect move for United.