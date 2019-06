OFFICIAL: PSG star announces departure from club

In some big transfer news, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) fans will be disheartened to learn that one of their most decorated stars has announced he will leave the club.

Dani Alves took to Instagram to reveal that his time in Paris was done, and that he will leave the club in this transfer window.

The Brazilian captained his country at the Copa America in the absence of Neymar, and has enjoyed a successful stint at PSG, and Barcelona before that.

His three UEFA Champions League (UCL) trophies with Barca will surely remain the highlight of his career thus far, but it remains unclear where the 36-year-old will move after leaving PSG.