Reports: Real Madrid star could turn down Manchester City move over personal reasons

Reports suggested that Real Madrid midfielder Isco was all set on a move to the Premier League to join Manchester City, but it has now been revealed that the Spaniard could turn down the offer to be with his family as he is expecting a child with his wife.

Isco did not have a good time during Real Madrid’s 2018-19 campaign as he was only used quite sparingly by managers Julen Lopetegui, Santiago Solari and Zinedine Zidane. He also suffered a serious dip in form that affected Los Blancos’ chances especially in the La Liga and the Champions League.

Real Madrid eventually finished third in the Spanish League and was also knocked out of the Champions League in the round-of-16.

The midfielder was hence reported as unhappy at the Santiago Bernabeu, as a result of which the club’s President Florentino Perez and manager Zinedine Zidane decided to offload him in the summer.

But now, Diario Gol reports that Isco is currently keen to stay on at Madrid as his wife is expected to give birth to a baby in the coming weeks. Sources close to the player have informed media that Isco values his family more and would hence be with them during this time of dire need.

The Spain international is hence all set to reject the offer from the Sky Blues, despite their manager Pep Guardiola conveying a strong interest on the player as reported by the Spanish news agency.