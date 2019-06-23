Reports: Club captain Sergio Ramos opposed to Real Madrid signing two star players

Real Madrid are doing well in the transfer market this summer and they have already signed a few players so far. In addition. manager Zinedine Zidane and President Florentino Perez have also arranged for the signings of Paul Pogba and Matthijs de Ligt. However, Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos is against both deals.

According to Diario Gol, Ramos feels that Pogba is likely to become a huge liability at Real Madrid thanks to his big attitude problems and exorbitant demands that could take a toll on not only the club’s management but also on the players in the team. The Madrid captain is of the opinion that such issues can adversely affect the team’s performance and that would not look good for the club.

The Spaniard is also against the signing of Ajax for a similar reason. The young center-back has reportedly demanded around €12million in salary every year which Ramos feels is a bit too much. He also opined that Los Blancos are not really in need of a defender at the moment, as they already have the likes of Raphael Varane, Nacho Hernandez and himself manning the area of central defence quite well.

Real Madrid are trying hard for a massive squad overhaul in the summer thanks to a series of poor performances by the side last season. The Merengues disappointed in all competitions they took part, finishing the La Liga at third place and getting eliminated from the Copa Del Rey and the Champions League in the semi-finals and the round-of-16, respectively.