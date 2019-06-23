England international accidentally likes social media post about joining Manchester United

England international and Leicester City defender Harry Maguire recently created waves on social media after liking an Instagram comment that discussed him joining Leicester’s Premier League rivals Manchester United.

It has already been reported that Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen on rebuilding his squad this summer, in a bid to challenge well for the Premier League title next season. Harry Maguire has been one of his transfer targets in the past few weeks, but the Foxes have not been keen to offload their star center-back.

But that has not stopped various online media handles from discussing the chances of a deal happening and Maguire himself got involved in one of them recently as he liked a comment by a United fan who said: “You are going to be a fan favourite at Manchester United!”

Take a look at the image below:

The comment appeared on his latest Instagram post that showed him vacationing during his summer break. Take a look at the post below:

Needless to say, the single comment and Maguire’s Instagram activity was enough to create more transfer rumours and later on, the star himself had to hand out an explanation.

He said: “I didn’t mean to [like the comment] guys… we’ve all been there.”

Earlier in June, Leicester had rejected Manchester United’s £60million bid for the defender, indicating that they wanted at least £90million for his services.