Reports: Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez pushing Barcelona to sign star player lest he joins Real Madrid

La Liga giants Barcelona are in a spot of bother as far as the summer transfer window is concerned. They are yet to make any new signing while Real Madrid have already signed five new players. Barca superstars Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez are hence pushing the club to sign PSG’s Neymar Jr. before Los Blancos gets their hands on him as well.

It has been widely reported that Neymar is highly unsettled at Paris, with the club refusing to meet many of requirements and treating him harshly after an injury-laden season for the player. He even stated that he “should never have left” Barcelona, referring to his former club as his home.

The Brazilian is tipped for a return to the La Liga but much to Barcelona’s dismay, their direct opponents Real Madrid are also participating in the transfer race to sign him. According to Don Balon, the Merengues President Florentino Perez has a good relationship with PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi and the Parisians are hence likely to agree with Real Madrid on a deal for the player.

This has further alarmed Barcelona, which has caused Messi and Suarez to talk to the 27-year-old forward about a potential move back to the Camp Nou. Don Balon reports that the two Barca superstars are trying to coax the Brazilian to rejoin Barcelona this summer.

The Spanish news agency further suggests that Real Madrid have readied an offer of over €200million for Neymar and according to reports, Barcelona must bid higher if they want to sign him ahead of the next season.