Reports: Cristiano Ronaldo wants Juventus to buy World Cup winner to close Ballon d’Or gap with Lionel Messi

Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo apparently wants to further his own chances of winning the 2019 Ballon d’Or award and as a result, he has asked the club to sign Antoine Griezmann and offload Paulo Dybala, in a bid to make his team strong enough to win big competitions like the Champions League.

It is Don Balon that reports that the Portuguese legend finds Paulo Dybala to be the weak link at Juventus as he drags them down in terms of performance. Quite notably, the Argentine forward failed to impress in last season’s Champions League and that caused the Italians to bow out of the competition in the quarter-final rounds itself.

The Spanish news agency further reports that Ronaldo wants the Bianconeris to sign Antoine Griezmann, who will be leaving Atletico Madrid in the summer. According to the 34-year-old, the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner could become one of the most important players at Turin, gradually making the team strong enough to even win the UCL.

It is quite well-known that Ronaldo values the European competition and the Ballon d’Or awards more than anything else in football (apart from the World Cup, of course) and the Portuguese star himself feels that if Juventus win the UCL, he has a sure shot at winning the next Ballon d’Or award, thereby surpassing Lionel Messi in terms of winning it the most number of times in the history of the game.