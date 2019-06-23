Reports: Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus teammate to leave club and move to Turkey

It has been reported that Juventus midfielder Sami Khedira could leave the club this summer, to join Turkish Super League club Besiktas instead. Currently aged 32, the German star is said to have not much of a future with the Italian giants and that forced him to find another club at the earliest.

Khedira joined Juventus on a free transfer from Real Madrid in 2015 and has since played 127 matches for the Bianconeris. He has also scored 21 goals for the Italian club so far. However, the German suffered a dip in form in the 2018-19 season and that, coupled with his injuries, made him a rarely used player at the club.

Khedira’s physical fitness issues have forced Juventus to think of signing replacements to the midfield – such as Aaron Ramsey from Arsenal who recently arrived at the club on a free transfer.

The above situation has apparently made the player think about moving to a new club, with Besiktas reportedly seeking his availability as per Goal.

In the 2018-19 season, Khedira made just 17 appearances for Juventus across various competitions.

The former Real Madrid midfielder and 2014 FIFA World Cup winner is one among Cristiano Ronaldo’s best friends at Juventus as both players share a fairly long history of playing together – initially at the Santiago Bernabeu and now at Turin.