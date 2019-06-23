Brazil teammate wants Neymar to return to Barcelona and ‘recover his smile’

Brazil star Filipe Luis has revealed that he wants his teammate Neymar Jr. to leave his current club Paris Saint Germain and rejoin Barcelona. According to him, Neymar is currently unhappy and a move to Barcelona would help him “recover his smile”.

The defender spoke after Brazil’s Copa America game against Peru on Saturday, which they won 5-0, thanks to goals from Casemiro (12′), Roberto Firmino (19′), Everton Soares (32′), Dani Alves (53′) and Willian (90′). The victory also helped the Canaries make sure of qualifying to the quarter-finals of the tournament, as they are currently placed at the top of group A with seven points from three matches (2 wins, 1 draw) with a game remaining.

Mundo Deportivo reports that the Atletico Madrid star spoke to reporters of Cadena COPE after the game, where he said: “I would like to see Neymar at Barca, where he is happy. He needs to recover his smile.”

The left-back, whose contract with Los Rojiblancos ends this July, further spoke on his future and the links between himself and Barcelona.

“What if I go with Neymar to Barca? I promised Atletico that I was not going to negotiate until finishing the Copa America,” he said when quizzed about a possible move to the La Liga champions this summer.

Luis first signed for Atletico Madrid in 2010 and left the club to join Chelsea after four seasons. A year later, in 2015, he joined the La Liga side once again and has been one of their most important players ever since.

Quotes via Mundo Deportivo.