Reports: Manchester United want unhappy star player gone ahead of new season

Reports suggest that midfield superstar Paul Pogba’s teammates at Manchester United want the club to offload him in the summer. Pogba himself is believed to be unhappy at Old Trafford and those at the club apparently fear that it is not good for the team who are otherwise looking to do well next season.

Earlier, the French star had revealed that he is open to “new challenges” after three years of playing with the Red Devils. It is also a well-known fact that Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has the 2018 World Cup winner on his wishlist and that he will soon make a move for the midfielder in the ongoing transfer window.

With the 26-year-old player unsettled, his Manchester United teammates believe that he does not offer a good look on the club who are otherwise looking to challenge well for the Premier League title and to regain a Champions League berth in 2019-20 season. Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer still wants to build his club around Pogba but according to the Sun, he has been advised to part ways with the midfielder.

Manchester United Chief Executive Ed Woodward is, however, convinced of the fact that losing Pogba to another club could further tarnish the English giants’ reputation and is hence reportedly keen to raise his weekly wages to the tune of almost £500,000 per week.

As of the moment, Pogba is yet to arrive at a final decision regarding his own future though he expects Zidane to sign him this summer. According to other sources, Juventus are also said to be interested in him but they are yet to launch a formal bid for the player.