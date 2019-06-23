Reports: Outgoing Manchester United star Ander Herrera chooses his next club

Ander Herrera said his goodbyes to the Manchester United fans at the end of the recently concluded season and has decided that he will play at PSG in 2019/20.

It was initially reported that PSG had offered the Spaniard a lucrative contract and that it was nearly a done deal as he chose free agency over signing a new contract at Manchester United.

However, Atletico Madrid also ended up making Herrera an offer after it was reported that boss Diego Simeone was a big fan of the busy midfielder.

Paris United reports that the player has considered both contracts and will choose PSG in the summer ahead of the La Liga side.

Herrera played 5 seasons at Manchester United, racking up 189 appearances and scoring 20 goals. He also laid on 27 assists in that time. It was reported that he was forced to test free agency after the English club dallied on offering him a new contract despite knowing that he would be free to leave at the end of the 2018/19 season some time ago.

Herrera was a mainstay in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s midfield alongside Nemanja Matic and Paul Pogba before injury forced him to miss large parts of Manchester United’s run in at the end of the season.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 4/5; Atletico Madrid and PSG are known to be Herrera’s only two suitors and it makes sense that he chose the Ligue 1 club over Atletico Madrid as he has greater chances to win silverware.

