Reports: Premier League star left with Manchester United, Juventus after Real Madrid rejection

Tottenham Hotspur star Christian Eriksen is unlikely to move to Real Madrid after the La Liga giants and the Premier League club failed to arrive at a deal for the midfielder. As a result, English club Manchester United and Italian champions Juventus remain his only options for a transfer this summer.

Eriksen was widely tipped for a switch to Real Madrid ahead of the next season, but his recent performance in the Champions League final forced Los Blancos to think twice about his transfer before they reconsidered on the deal. The Danish midfielder was one of the worst performers for Tottenham in the UCL final as they eventually lost 2-0 to Liverpool.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, already conducted a lot of transfer business during the summer, signing the likes of Luka Jovic, Eden Hazard, Ferland Mendy, Eder Militao and Rodrygo Goes. It is also being reported that Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is interested in a midfield signing, but that he has snubbed Christian Eriksen in favour of Manchester United’s Paul Pogba.

That, in turn, forces the 27-year-old to move to the Red Devils or Juventus in the summer, with both teams looking to rebuild their respective squads with specific goals in mind, according to the Mirror.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants his team to challenge for the Premier League title and also regain a Champions League berth, while the Serie A champions want to extend their domination to Europe after years of only domestic success.

Currently valued at over €100million, Eriksen is more or less sure of leaving Spurs, though his destination remains unknown.

“I have the wildest and deepest respect for everything that has happened in Tottenham, nor will it be negative. But I have also said that I would like to try something new. I hope there will be a clarification during the summer. That’s the plan.” he was quoted as saying during an interview in May.