Reports: Lionel Messi convincing PSG superstar to join Barcelona over Real Madrid

Barcelona’s talisman Lionel Messi apparently wants PSG superstar Neymar Jr. back in his team and reports suggest that he has even coaxed the unsettled player to snub Real Madrid in favour of the Catalans this summer.

It is French publication Paris United who posted on Twitter that Neymar is highly unsettled at PSG and that he is longing for a move this summer. In a series of tweets, the French side revealed more details on the transfer situation regarding the Brazilian.

Take a look at the thread below:

🔴🔵🚨 According to information, Neymar does want to leave #PSG as he is unhappy in Paris. His friends Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi put him under pressure to return to Catalonia. He will not be kept if an offer around €350m is made. pic.twitter.com/UtoNzzx684 — Paris United 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@ParisUnitedEN) June 22, 2019

🔴🔵 #PSG board understood how badly mismanaged the star was. #PSG have given him too many privileges, such as allowing him to go to Brazil at the end of this season, against the wishes of Thomas Tuchel. Leonardo wants to put some authority back in the locker room. #PSG — Paris United 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@ParisUnitedEN) June 22, 2019

🔴🔵 The only way for Neymar to leave #PSG is for him to publicly announce it. On the other hand, the Parisian leaders intend to keep him and convince him to stay as the plan is to keep him. — Paris United 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@ParisUnitedEN) June 22, 2019

As you can see, according to the information given by Paris United, Neymar is keen to leave PSG as he is unhappy at the club. Furthermore, Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez who are widely regarded as his closest friends, have also talked to him about a move back to the Catalans.

However, PSG have revealed that they will not sell the 27-year-old unless Barcelona table an offer of around €350million. If the deal gets done, it would make Neymar the most expensive player ever in football, breaking his own record from 2017 when he moved from the La Liga giants to the Parisians for a fee of €222million.

According to other sources, Zinedine Zidane’s Real Madrid is the other Spanish side that have entered the transfer race for Neymar. But Paris United suggests that Messi and Suarez have already convinced the Brazilian to snub Los Blancos and that he will hence prefer Barcelona instead.