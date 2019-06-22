WATCH: Matthijs De Ligt reveals Cristiano Ronaldo convinced him to join Juventus after Nations League final

Matthijs De Ligt has reportedly agreed to move to Juventus from Ajax, and some footage has shown exactly when he seems to have made that decision.

Following the UEFA Nations League (UNL) final against Portugal, the Holland star can be seen shaking hands with Cristiano Ronaldo, at which moment the Portuguese superstar whispers something in his ear.

And according to De Ligt, he could only laugh because it was a rather unexpected moment for the talented and in-demand teenager.

“Ronaldo asked me to come to Juventus”, De Ligt said.

“I was surprised which is why I laughed!”

Reports from Sky Sports seem to suggest that the Dutch defender has agreed to join Juventus ahead of the likes of Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Liverpool and Barcelona.

Rest assured, fans will be dying to see Ronaldo and De Ligt in the same team.