Reports: Barcelona to make La Liga star their first big summer signing

Barcelona are set to make their first big summer signing after Frenkie De Jong, and reports suggest the deal will be complete in the coming week.

Sport are reporting that Neto is set to join the Catalan club from Valencia, after having agreed terms, while Barcelona will send their current goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen the other way.

The deal agreed is a reported €25m, but it will not be a straight swap deal, since Neto will be the first to arrive at Barcelona, after which Cillessen will head to Valencia.

Neto is moving to Barcelona, and Cillessen, who has been sparingly used by the Blaugrana will help aid Valencia’s charge up the La Liga table next season.

The report suggests that Valencia have got exactly what they wanted, since they were looking for a custodian with some vital UEFA Champions League (UCL) experience.

However, it looks unlikely that Neto will slot into the number one goalkeeper position for Barcelona, since they already have Marc-Andre Ter Stegen as the undisputed number one, with another solid display last campaign.

The Brazilian had a strained relationship with Marcelino Garcia Toral at Valencia, and was disappointed not to start the Copa del Rey final last season.