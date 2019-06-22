Reports: Matthijs De Ligt makes decision to seal £62m transfer from Ajax

Matthijs De Ligt has decided where he will play next season, according to Sky Sports, and it involves what is being reported as a £62m move in transfer fees.

The report says that De Ligt has decided to play for Juventus next season, which means he will be teammates with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala at the Bianconeri.

The Dutchman had promised to decide on his future after the UEFA Nations League, where Netherlands reached the final and lost to Portugal, and has chosen Juve as his destination.

Maurizio Sarri was recently appointed the new manager of the Old Lady, and will now have one of the most sought after defenders in the world among his squad of players, per the report.

The likes of Manchester United, Barcelona, Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) were all keen on bringing in the teenager, but his choice seems to be Juve.

The Ajax captain took his side to the UEFA Champions League (UCL) semi-finals last season, before falling to Tottenham Hotspur, but that is where most teams realised his true ability at the highest level.

Now, it appears, he could become an even better player among stars such as Cristiano Ronaldo.