Reports: Manchester United agree personal terms for €90m-rated Paul Pogba replacement

Manchester United have reportedly agreed personal terms with a player who may well become the second summer transfer window signing for the Red Devils.

Sport Witness are reporting that United have agreed terms with Tanguy Ndombele, even though the final amount has not been completely agreed yet.

“It can be a good time to have a new challenge somewhere else” – Pogba wants United exit

The Lyon man was subject to a €60m bid from Manchester United, but Lyon want a bit more, and are looking for a bid in the region of €90m to let him go.

The Red Devils have already signed Daniel James from Swansea, but are on the look-out for more players to join the team. The club has been linked with several top stars during this period.

Ndombele is someone that Juventus are also keen on bringing in, so it remains a dash till the end for any of these European heavyweights to sign him.

United are looking for someone to be the anchor of the team following reports that Paul Pogba is headed out this summer, and perhaps his fellow Frenchman can be the answer that fans of the Premier League giants are looking for.

The club continues to be linked with the likes of Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Matthijs De Ligt as other potential signings.