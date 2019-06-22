Reports: Manchester United superstar calls up Maurizio Sarri to seal Juventus move

Manchester United are facing a race against time to secure their big signings this summer, and might well lose one of their biggest current stars in this transfer window too.

Tuttosport are reporting that Paul Pogba is close to sealing a move away from Old Trafford, and is keen to link up with new Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri.

The report claims that Pogba even called up Sarri to discuss a potential move, though it is unclear whether personal terms were agreed or not.

Sarri intends on breaking new records with Ronaldo as new Juventus manager

The Frenchman enjoyed his most successful years as a footballer while at Juve, and moved to Manchester United in the hope that more trophies would follow, however that has far from been the case.

Pogba has come under fire from fans and former manager Jose Mourinho for his poor attitude, and could now be seeking a move away out of frustration at being unable to silence his critics.

Sarri has taken over at Juventus from Massimiliano Allegri, and clearly does not have too much time on his hands before he starts plotting major transfers in the summer transfer window.

If it happens, undoubtedly Pogba to Juventus will be one of the biggest transfer stories of this already eventful window.