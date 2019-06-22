Reports: Tottenham Hotspur demand Real Madrid star in swap deal for Christian Eriksen

Real Madrid are keen to sign Christian Eriksen from Tottenham Hotspur, but will have to part with one of their own big stars in order to make the deal stick.

The Sun are reporting that if Los Blancos are to get their man, then Spurs will ask for Marco Asensio as a replacement, and this may end up being a part-exchange, per the report.

UEFA Champions League: Tottenham Hotspur dressing room celebrations

Madrid have already made two marquee signings in attack, with Luka Jovic and Eden Hazard moving to the Santiago Bernabeu, but it is no secret that Zinedine Zidane wants one last big-name signing to enter the prestigious club.

But Spurs are playing hard-ball, like they have been doing for a while now, and won’t part with Eriksen without an able replacement, and believe Asensio is just the right man to fill the void.

The Spaniard was tipped to be the next big thing at Real Madrid, but has fallen away a little bit lately, and no longer remains at the top of Zidane’s team sheets.

Instead, talks of a move have been increasing, and perhaps a shift to the Premier League could be the catalyst for a massive turnaround for the talented attacking midfielder.

As for Eriksen, he seems ready for a move, telling a Danish newspaper that – “It might be time to try something new.”