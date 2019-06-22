Reports: Brazilian side submit audacious loan bid for Alexis Sanchez; Manchester United shoot it down

Manchester United flop Alexis Sanchez was the subject of an audacious bid from Brazilian side Palmeiras but it was rejected off hand by the Englisn giants.

Brazilian journalist at ESPN Jorge Nicola reports that Palmeiras tried their luck at loaning out Manchester United flop Alexis Sanchez but had their bid rejected almost immediately.

The club apparently wanted Manchester United to foot the a very large portion of the £500,000 a week that the Chilean currently makes – an arrangement the Mancunian club wasn’t comfortable with.

Alexis Sanchez has been one of Manchester United’s worse signings after moving from Arsenal in January of 2018 in a swap deal with Henrik Mhkitaryan.

He had to constantly deal with injuries and found himself in and out of a struggling team regularly. Sanchez has been linked with a move away in the summer as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer refurbishes an ailing squad.

Inter Milan, Juventus and Bayern Munich are some of the clubs that have been linked with a move for the Chilean although his mega wages is said to be a stumbling block for all interested parties.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 1/5; Sounds too audacious to be true, though Palmeiras may have been banking on their South American appeal to convince Alexis Sanchez of a move.