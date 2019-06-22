Reports: Manchester United to tie down best player at the club to five year deal worth £350k per week

Premier League giants Manchester United have reportedly entered talks with star goalkeeper David de Gea, in a bid to keep him at the club next season as well.

The Sun reports that the Red Devils have offered a new contract to the Spanish shot-stopper that promises weekly wages of £350,000 for a period of five years.

De Gea is widely regarded as one of the best players in Manchester United’s squad at the moment. He has already won four “Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year” awards and three “Manchester United Players’ Player of the Year” awards since joining the club in 2011.

It was previously reported that the goalkeeper was offered wages of £300,000 in a new contract but the 28-year-old turned it down, saying he wanted his wages raised to such an extent that he becomes one of the top earners of the club. To put things in perspective, Chilean forward Alexis Sanchez earns over £450,000 at Old Trafford.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was opposed to the idea of increasing his ‘keeper’s wages until recently, as a result of which contract negotiations stalled for a period of almost two months from March 2019.

It was only when Ligue 1 Champions Paris Saint Germain started targetting De Gea, that United resumed talks with the player. The new set of proposed wages will make him one of the top earners at the club, according to the English news agency.