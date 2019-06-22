Reports: Barcelona star tempted to play under Premier League winner

Croatian superstar Ivan Rakitic is reportedly going through a tough time in his career, as his current employers Barcelona are considering a sale for him this summer. Meanwhile, Rakitic himself is apparently tempted to join Serie A club Inter Milan to play under former Premier League winner, Antonio Conte.

Don Balon reports that Rakitic, who is bound to leave the Catalans this summer, has expressed a desire to join Conte at Inter. The 49-year-old Italian manager won the Premier League with Chelsea in the 2016-17 season before he was sacked in the following season due to a series of poor performances.

The former Seville midfielder was widely criticised for lack of form during the second half of Barcelona’s 2018-19 season, especially in the Champions League semi-finals second-leg match against Liverpool and the Copa del Rey finals against Valencia. Barcelona lost both games and bowed out of both tournaments as the midfielders – particularly Rakitic – disappointed.

Earlier, it was also reported that Conte is keen on signing a few La Liga players this summer as part of his bid to improve the Nerazzurri squad ahead of the next season. The former Juventus manager recently held talks with Real Madrid and also considers Atletico Madrid’s Antoine Griezmann and PSG’s Neymar Jr. as potential transfer targets.