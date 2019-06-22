Reports: Real Madrid target Lionel Messi reject as Paul Pogba alternative

La Liga giants Real Madrid are reportedly close to the signing of Tottenham Hotspur’s Christian Eriksen after it has been revealed that Lionel Messi does not want him at Barcelona and that Paul Pogba, the original target for Los Blancos, prefers Juventus over the Spanish club.

It is well-known that Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane wants a complete squad overhaul this summer after a trophyless 2018-19 campaign. He has already signed the likes of Luka Jovic, Eden Hazard, Ferland Mendy, Eder Militao and Rodrigo Goes and has been keen on making another midfield signing before the new season began.

Pogba had been the Frenchman’s top midfield target but according to Diario Gol, the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner could move to Juventus in the summer. Pogba’s current employers Manchester United are more interested in a deal with the Serie A giants than with Real Madrid, as the former have agreed to include Paulo Dybala as part of a swap deal for the midfielder.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer the manager of the Red Devils are keenly interested in signing an attacker this summer and hence a deal for Pogba and Dybala will mean that both parties (Juventus and United) will remain totally satisfied with the terms.

Meanwhile, Eriksen had been Barcelona’s target in the past couple of seasons but as per the latest reports, Messi no longer wants the Catalans to sign him. As a result, Tottenham are likely to strike a deal with the Merengues for the Danish midfielder, according to the Spanish news agency.

All the above situations summed up, makes Eriksen available to Real Madrid and considering how the former Ajax star was previously a Los Blancos target, Real Madrid are likely to renew their interest and sign him ahead of the next season, according to Diario Gol.