Reports: 4 unwanted Real Madrid players could join Serie A giants in the summer

Former footballer and current Director of sports development and strategy for Serie A giants AC Milan, Paolo Maldini apparently met with Real Madrid’s management during the past week and according to reports, the La Liga club have agreed to the sale of four unwanted stars – Martin Odegaard, Vinicius Jr., Dani Ceballos and Borja Mayoral – with the Italian club.

It is Globo Esporte that reports that Maldini, along with former AC Milan manager Zvonimir Boban, met with Real Madrid President Florentino Perez, with the aim of discussing transfers to bolster the Rossoneri squad. According to the news agency, Maldini spoke to the press after returning to Italy and was quoted as saying: “The journey was successful. We have good news for [Marco] Giampaolo 9the manager of Milan). We are also very optimistic about this team.”

According to Marca as reported by the Portuguese publication, AC Milan’s Real Madrid targets include midfielders Dani Ceballos and Martin Odegaard and forwards Vinicus Jr. and Borja Mayoral. Among the four players, only Ceballos and Vinicius played for Real Madrid last season, whereas Odegaard and Mayoral were shipped out to Dutch side SBV Vitesse and Spanish side Levante UD respectively, both on loan.

Earlier, another publication named “La Republicca” had already reported the possibility of Brazilian teenager Vinicius joining the Rossoneri on loan.