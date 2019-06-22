Reports: Real Madrid line up two star attackers as Gareth Bale replacements

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane wants Gareth Bale out of the club in the summer and has identified two alternatives for him – Kylian Mbappe or Sadio Mane.

Diario Gol reports that the French manager is neither happy with Gareth Bale’s inability to step up and perform for Real Madrid in the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo nor his attitude outside the pitch.

As such, Zidane wants the Welsh forward gone in the summer and for Real Madrid to sign an equally high profile replacement.

The club’s first choice would be PSG sensation Kylian Mbappe but due to the difficulties in dislodging him from the French outfit, Madrid are also considering Liverpool’s Sadio Mane as a potential summer purchase.

Reports: Kylian Mbappe says UCL more important than Ballon d’Or; gives verdict on GOAT debate

The Senegalese attacker will be available for €160 million according to the report – which the Spanish club feel is an acceptable price range when compared to what they would have to shell out to purchase Kylian Mbappe.

Mane, 27, has enjoyed a stellar goalscoring season in 2018/19 that saw him finish as joint Premier League golden boot winner alongside teammate Mohamed Salah and Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 2/5; Unlikely that PSG will allow Mbappe to leave as Neymar seems bound for an exit anyway and Mane could just as easily choose to continue at Liverpool who just won the Champions League.