Reports: Juventus target England star as replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo’s international teammate

Reports suggest that Serie A giants Juventus have identified Tottenham Hotspur’s England star Kieran Trippier as the replacement for defender Joao Cancelo, who is bound to leave the club this summer.

According to Football Italia, multiple sources have reported that Trippier is the heir to Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portuguese teammate, at the Italian club. The news agency further adds that Spurs want at least €25million for the right-back.

Maurizio Sarri, the new manager of the Bianconeris, served previously at the Premier League club Chelsea and has a proper idea of how good Trippier is as his former team have faced the 28-year-old at least twice in the last season. The former Napoli manager reportedly believes that the right-back is the ideal addition to his squad this summer, according to Sport Italia and La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Football Italia further reports that Trippier has been offered a five-year contract with the Turin club and that he could be due to receive around €2.6million as salary per year, apart from various performance bonuses.

Meanwhile, Portuguese defender Joao Cancelo is all set to join Premier League giants Manchester City this summer.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 3/5; With Cancelo bound to leave this summer, Juventus are definitely on the search for a new right-back. €25million is not a huge deal for the Serie A champions, hence a deal for Trippier is likely to happen between Spurs and the Bianconeris.